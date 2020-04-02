MAMAMOO, April, Kim Jae Hwan, & B.O.Y to perform for 'Live K Concert' charity broadcast benefiting Coronavirus prevention

MAMAMOO, April, Kim Jae Hwan, and B.O.Y will be performing for KT's upcoming 'Live K Concert'!

KT's 'Live K Concert' will be a charity broadcast for viewers both in Korea and abroad, practicing 'social distancing' by staying at home during the global COVID19 pandemic. Viewers can experience the energy of being at a live concert while tuning in from home via Olleh TV, 'Seezn', as well as on 'Kavecon' for overseas fans, and also participate by donating to aid Coronavirus relief organizations in Korea.

Make sure to tune in live for the 'Live K Concert', airing this April 11 at 6 PM KST!

