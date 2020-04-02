8

Super Junior's Kyuhyun remakes 'Confession Is Not Flashy' for 'Hospital Playlist' OST Part. 4

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is the next artist to remake a classic into a romantic drama OST, for tvN's ongoing Thursday night drama 'Hospital Playlist'!

Kyuhyun's OST Part.4 for 'Hospital Playlist', titled "Confession Is Not Flashy", is a remake of Lee Seung Hwan's hit ballad from 1993. For the drama OST version, Kyuhyun put his melodic voice together with the soothing sounds of the acoustic guitar. 

Catch key moments from tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' in Kyuhyun's "Confession Is Not Flashy" OST MV, above!

estelle25f23 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

I am so glad! I got insomnia, and his voice helps me to sleep. It's no joke.

nene_rd 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Kyuhyun will do wonders to the OST with his great voice as always. Cho Kyuhyun for OSTs you never forget!!!!

Share

