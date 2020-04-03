30

Netizens angered by the low fine amount (800 USD) given to Jung Joon Young for soliciting prostitution

Former entertainer and artist Jung Joon Young has been fined 1 million KRW ($809.52 USD) for soliciting prostitution.

Netizens are angered by the low fines that both Jung Joon Young and former 'Burning Sun' director Kim received. Kim was fined 2 million KRW ($1619.04 USD). 


Comments include: 

"Is this how the Nth rooms came to be? Because the punishment is this weak?"

"This is amazing for a developed country..."

"Korea's laws are clearly rotten."

"Can we even call this place a country.
"This is cheaper than a bottle of alcohol they would buy at a club."

Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young has also been sentenced to 6 years in prison in a separate trial in November 2019 for illegal camera recordings and sexual assault.

diadems-1,748 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

There's no justice for women in Korea.

Victims of sex crimes aren't treated as victims at all and the crimes are usually not considered crimes.


Seungri got off scot free, Jung Joon Young and Jonghun are going to have a dramatically reduced sentences after appeals, Daesung lied about not knowing his building was full of brothels that even his friends were going to and the Nth Room operators are going to be let off easy because the justice system in Korea really is THAT corrupt.


Meanwhile Goo Hara's attacker got off completely scot free despite the fact that he broke into her home and beat her until her uterus bled.


Don't you dare @ me with "it's not just Korea". This is a nation that says "no doesn't mean no" and "if you didn't want to be raped, why didn't you just close your legs?" They encourage victims to take money from their attackers instead of pressing charges because the cops know it's going to be near impossible for the attacker to be convicted.


Other first world nations don't have these problems to the extent that Korea has.

pink_oracle4,962 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Basically yes. There's no deterrent. You say something is a crime but give such a small punishment of course people are going to do it again and escalate.

