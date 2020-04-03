Netizens angered by the low fine amount (800 USD) given to Jung Joon Young for soliciting prostitution

Former entertainer and artist Jung Joon Young has been fined 1 million KRW ($809.52 USD) for soliciting prostitution.

Netizens are angered by the low fines that both Jung Joon Young and former 'Burning Sun' director Kim received. Kim was fined 2 million KRW ($1619.04 USD).





Comments include:

"Is this how the Nth rooms came to be? Because the punishment is this weak?"

"This is amazing for a developed country..."

"Korea's laws are clearly rotten."

"Can we even call this place a country.

"This is cheaper than a bottle of alcohol they would buy at a club."



Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young has also been sentenced to 6 years in prison in a separate trial in November 2019 for illegal camera recordings and sexual assault.