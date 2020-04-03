Jung Joon Young fined $800 for soliciting prostitution

0

Jung Joon Young has been fined 1 million Won ($809.52 USD) for soliciting prostitution.

According to reports, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Jung Joon Young to pay a fine of 1 million Won on March 30 for violating laws against prostitution. 'Burning Sun' director Kim was also fined for 2 million Won ($1619.04 USD) the same day. The fine will be finalized 7 days after Jung Joon Young receives the summary order, but if he requests a formal trial within a week, he'll undergo a new trial.

In a separate case, Jung Joon Young was sentenced to 6 years in prison in November of 2019 for group sexual assault and the distribution of illegal hidden camera footage of women. His appeal is currently under way at the Seoul High Court.

mcnd-1-fan1 pt 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Glad he’s going to jail for something worse, but come on! A fine?? That’s not even that much money! Absolutely ridiculous.

guest_baby-1,494 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago
Please tell me this is still April Fools joke?!
moving violation fine is even more. smh
