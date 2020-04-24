Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, & Son Ho Joon make up a warm island family in highlight teaser for new 'Three Meals a Day'

Actors Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon have reunited as a family of three in a new highlight teaser for tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village!

In the upcoming 5th season of the 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village series, Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon will be bringing viewers a peaceful and familiar scene filled with delicious food whipped up by chef Cha Seung Won, fresh ingredients delivered from the gardens and pens by Son Ho Joon, as well as all kinds of catch from the sea from the hands of the boatman Yoo Hae Jin.

Make sure to catch the premiere of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village next week on May 1 at 9:10 PM KST!