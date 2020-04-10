Lee Da Hee & Jang Sung Kyu boast their partnership on radio + joke about recording 'Road To Kingdom' until 4 AM

On April 10, actress Lee Da Hee appeared as the guest of MBC FM4U radio program, 'Good Morning FM'!

On this broadcast, DJ Jang Sung Kyu demonstrated their closeness by joking, "I was actually with Lee Da Hee until 4 AM the day before yesterday." Laughing, Lee Da Hee explained, "I hosted 'Queendom' with Sung Kyu poppa last year, and now we are working together again for 'Road To Kingdom'."



One listener then asked Lee Da Hee if she wanted to adopt any contestants from 'Road To Kingdom' as her younger brother. She responded, "Pentagon's Hui. Hui is very honest and open, and you'll know if you watch the broadcast that he is a very fun person. During recordings, a lot of the younger contestants can get very nervous among so many people, and [Hui] tries to make it more fun for everyone so the atmosphere lightens up."



Jang Sung Kyu also added, "Since Hui is the oldest hyung on the show, he tries his best to lighten the mood for the dongsaengs."





Finally, Jang Sung Kyu spoke on both his and Lee Da Hee's behalf as he lightheartedly remarked, "Our goal is to go until season 50. [Lee Da Hee] and I want to have our 80th birthday parties on the 'Queendom' and 'Kingdom' series."

