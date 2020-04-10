Seoul prosecutors indict two individuals charged with hacking celebrities' phones, threatening, & requesting payments

According to media outlet reports on April 10, two individuals charged with crimes of hacking, threatening, and requesting payments in exchange for keeping private information from being leaked have been indicted with detainment by Seoul's Prosecution Office.

These two individuals Park (40) and Kim (31) were directly involved in hacking into numerous top celebrities' phones and internet accounts, obtaining private personal information and using the information to threaten the victims. Celebrities who fell victim to these hacking crimes include actors Joo Jin Mo and Ha Jung Woo. Police have discovered that some of the threatened victims have already obliged in the hackers' monetary requests.

However, another individual 'A' whom Park and Kim claimed was responsible for overseeing the entire hacking crime has yet to be apprehended.

