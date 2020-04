SF9's Rowoon is the sweet and handsome new endorsement model for 'Lotte's signature chocolate chip cookie snacks, 'Chik Chok'!

In his latest 'Chik Chok' CF, Rowoon sits casually at a sun-lit cafe, greeting the camera with a friendly smile. He then reveals that he has something important to say, and uses the interactive 'Chik Chok' cookie packaging to relay his message alongside a delicious snack.

Watch Rowoon's warm, chocolatey CF, above!