Kwanghee reveals why he feels hurt by Yoo Jae Suk

Kwanghee revealed why he feels hurt by Yoo Jae Suk.



On the April 30th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Kwanghee featured as a guest, and DJ Kim Shin Young mentioned that Yoo Jae Suk had recently guested as well. The ZE:A member then expressed, "I did my best on 'Infinite Challenge', but he only takes Jo Se Ho around," referring to Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho's variety show 'You Quiz on the Block'.



He continued, "Hyung, there are a lot of things I'm sorry for," adding, "The new generation is me. Please look at the bigger picture. I'm sorry. I hope you're always healthy, and I miss you."



