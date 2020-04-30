4

Suzy tops list of female idol stars with expensive homes on 'TMI News'

Suzy has topped the list of female idol stars with the most expensive homes on 'TMI News'.

The April 29th episode of Mnet's 'TMI News' featured the idol stars who own the most luxurious houses, and Suzy ranked in at 1st for her place at the 'N Apartment' in the Nonhyeon-dong area of Seoul. It's reported the former miss A member's apartment amounts to 4 billion Won ($3,318,650.80 USD) in the current real estate market.

Other female idol stars who made the list include f(x)'s Krystal in 2nd, Girls' Generation's YoonA in 3rd, IU in 4th, Hong Jin Young in 5th, Son Dam Bi in 6th, and Sunmi in 7th.

Check out the 'TMI News' segments above and below!


1 4,016

Krystal in 2nd? I'm surprised it wasn't someone from SNSD. They made sooooo much money over the years. I would've guessed Yoona and IU both because of so much music, CF, and acting money, like Suzy.

