Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Kim Rae Won x Lee Da Hee confirmed for tvN fantasy blockbuster drama 'LUCA'

tvN's upcoming blockbuster fantasy drama 'LUCA' has confirmed its lead cast - actor Kim Rae Won and actress Lee Da Hee - before kicking off filming. 

Set to air in the second half of 2020, 'LUCA' is a thrilling fantasy genre and the next project by director Kim Hong Sun of 'The Guest'. The story revolves around a man whose identity unlocks the mystery behind 'human evolution'. 

Actor Kim Rae Won will be playing the role of 'LUCA's male lead Ji Oh - a man who is thrown into the world without any memory of who he is or where he came from. Ji Oh also holds extraordinary power as well as an abnormal secret, and because of that, he's constantly chased by unknown enemies. 

Actress Lee Da Hee takes on the role of a stubborn, passionate detective, on the search for her parents who went missing when she was young. During this search, she meets Ji Oh, a man with an extraordinary power. Filming for 'LUCA' is expected to kick off soon. Do you find the premise interesting so far?

