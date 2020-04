A Pink's Bomi, Kim Chung Ha, Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo, and Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung will be appearing as guests during 'Running Man's 500th episode special!

According to broadcast insiders on April 14, these 4 female idols recently participated in a recording for SBS's 'Running Man'. The show's 500th episode special is expected to air this coming April 26.

Will you be watching Bomi, Kim Chung Ha, Lee Mi Joo, and Choi Yoo Jung on 'Running Man'?