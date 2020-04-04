Kim Min Kyu's COVID19 test results will be out next week

On April 4, Jellyfish Entertainment released an official statement after SBS MTV 'The Show's MC Kim Min Kyu underwent COVID19 testing.

Jellyfish Entertainment revealed, "Kim Min Kyu has undergone COVID19 testing. As an extra measure of precaution, some of his staff members also underwent testing. Kim Min Kyu is currently taking self-quarantine measures while awaiting his test results."

Kim Min Kyu's full COVID19 test results will be out on Monday, April 6, according to Jellyfish.

Meanwhile, back on April 2, a staff member of rookie girl group EVERGLOW tested positive for the Coronavirus. This particular staff member is said to have been present during a recording for SBS MTV's 'The Show' back on March 24, at SBS's prism tower.

Shortly afterward, all 6 members of EVERGLOW underwent testing and received negative results for COVID19. EVERGLOW member Sihyun is a fixed MC of SBS MTV's 'The Show' alongside Kim Min Kyu and The Boyz's Jooyeon, prompting the two male MCs to take precautions by voluntarily submitting themselves for testing as well.

Currently, various staff members of 'The Show' are practicing self-quarantine measures after voluntarily submitting themselves for COVID19 testing. They are awaiting their test results, likely available early next week.

