Artist Katie Kim is set to release her long-awaited single "ECHO".

Originally promised to release in 2018, the delayed song is finally seeing the light of day and prefaced by some gorgeous teaser photos that show Katie's overall growth as an artist. Dressed in a pink corset, blue fur stole, and eclectic jewelry, Katie hides her face in this vintage photo.

Stay tuned for more updates on Katie's newest single, set to release on April 24th.