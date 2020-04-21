Rapper Flowsik reveals new song "Stay Home" with music video featuring fans from around the world

Uber-talented Korean-American rapper Flowsik (Jay Pak) has released a new track titled "Stay Home" along with a music video featuring fans (Floweyz) from around the world singing along to the song.

The talented rapper rose to fame as a member of K-pop group AZIATIX and gained widespread recognition for his skills after competing on 'Show Me The Money 5'. Given the growing racial discrimination, Flowsik compiled clips from fans from different cultures and backgrounds to show that it is possible to come together and portray unity and peace.

Although times are tough in quarantine, Flowsik believes that "we still can somehow come together even digitally and spread positive vibes so fans submitted their footage and we put together this song and video to spread unity and hope. The song is about real-world issues, where yes, this pandemic is a major problem, but there seem to be a lot of other everyday problems that we face such as racism, war, violence, poverty, the list goes on. Especially because there seems to be a lot of racial discrimination going on around lately on social media, showing this video with all sorts of people with different cultures and backgrounds coming together can help portray unity and peace. The title is 'Stay Home' because we have to stay in mostly for now, but Home is also a place of peace and reflection and we can always find happiness no matter what circumstances if we try."

Flowsik is definitely an artist that people shouldn't sleep on. Check out the music video for "Stay Home" above and his other works with artists such as DPR Live, Jessi, and more.





