A Pink's Eunji looks back on embarrassing moments

A Pink's Eunji looked back on embarrassing moments on her radio show 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza'.



On the April 7th episode of 'Gayo Plaza', Eunji talked about embarrassing moments from her past with her guests. She revealed, "When I was younger, I was at the grocery store with my mom and put items in the cart as I walked by her for a long time. At a certain moment, I looked up, and it wasn't my mom."



The A Pink member also looked back on her debut days, saying, "At the beginning of my debut, I went to a clothing store, and they told me they wanted my signature. I told them that I couldn't because I was still a rookie and my agency would get mad, but it turned out they just wanted a signature for my purchase."



Guest Sleepy also shared, "These days, I get confused about whether it's a signature for the purchase or if they're asking for an autograph when I go to the convenience store. I think it's celebrity disease."



In other news, A Pink are making a comeback with their mini album 'Look' on April 13 KST.