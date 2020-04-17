Headlines note Hwang Hana's return to social media shortly after Yoochun's fan website opening

Recent headlines have brought to light the fact that Yoochun's ex-fiance Hwang Hana has resumed posting on social media.

Many noticed that Hwang Hana's return to the public eye is taking place at the same time Yoochun is attempting to rebuild his career. Her first posts on April 15th and 16th referred to the anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking and the legislative election that recently took place.

Hwang Hana and Yoochun were previously engaged before breaking up in May of 2018. Both were charged for drug use and claimed that they started their habit due to each other's recommendations. Although he claimed to retire from the entertainment industry, Yoochun announced the start of his fan club website on April 16th.

