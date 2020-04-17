27

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Headlines note Hwang Hana's return to social media shortly after Yoochun's fan website opening

Recent headlines have brought to light the fact that Yoochun's ex-fiance Hwang Hana has resumed posting on social media.

Many noticed that Hwang Hana's return to the public eye is taking place at the same time Yoochun is attempting to rebuild his career. Her first posts on April 15th and 16th referred to the anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking and the legislative election that recently took place. 

Hwang Hana and Yoochun were previously engaged before breaking up in May of 2018. Both were charged for drug use and claimed that they started their habit due to each other's recommendations. Although he claimed to retire from the entertainment industry, Yoochun announced the start of his fan club website on April 16th.

krell-2,713 pts 40 minutes ago 1
40 minutes ago

I am shipping HWANG HANA and YOOCHUN as a couple again ... Since HWANG HANA is an actual

Dairy 'Queen' (her Family is wealthy and owns an actual Milk DAIRY) ...

She should send DQ Restaurant *Coupons* to the FAN CLUB of YOOCHUN ...

https://www.qsrmagazine.com/news/dq-grill-chill-opens-first-south-korea-location

YOOCHUN could do a 'song cover' of a BEATLES song and dedicate it to HWANG HANA -->

https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4E6KtQg_z0

Why Don't We DO IT in the ROAD ??? ... 😜

1 more reply

Ohboy6910,101 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

As always, two peas in a pod.

