Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Park Yoochun announces opening of his official fanclub website

Park Yoochun will be launching his official fan club website, 'Blue Cielo' this April 20 at 6 PM KST. 

In addition to the brief announcement for the opening of 'Blue Cielo' soon, Park Yoochun updated his official SNS platforms with a new profile photo, boasting bright orange, yellow, and blue colors. 

Meanwhile, Park Yoochun also plans on holding a fan sign event in light of the release of his special photobook 'Someday' this coming June, hinting at his return to promotions less than a year after his probation sentence for abusing illegal drugs. 

2

red_beryl4,114 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Omg so happy oppa!! What's the name of the fandom? Toilets?

1

Mei_Matsumoto-7,500 pts 24 minutes ago 2
24 minutes ago

You can tell he‘s a liar, POINT BLANK.

a couple of weeks ago, him and his staff claimed no such plans were happening and now this......


and why is he sitting like that? Does he do #2 that way?

