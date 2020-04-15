Park Yoochun announces opening of his official fanclub website

Park Yoochun will be launching his official fan club website, 'Blue Cielo' this April 20 at 6 PM KST.

In addition to the brief announcement for the opening of 'Blue Cielo' soon, Park Yoochun updated his official SNS platforms with a new profile photo, boasting bright orange, yellow, and blue colors.

Meanwhile, Park Yoochun also plans on holding a fan sign event in light of the release of his special photobook 'Someday' this coming June, hinting at his return to promotions less than a year after his probation sentence for abusing illegal drugs.

