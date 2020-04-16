Park Yoochun's label avoids questions about comeback after opening of fan club website

Park Yoochun's label has avoided questions about his comeback after the opening of his fan club website.



On April 16, Yoochun announced the launch of his official fan club website 'Blue Cielo' despite previous denials by his reps that he would be making a comeback. Speculation about the former JYJ member's comeback has been circulating ever since Yoochun released his photo book 'Someday', and many were surprised the photo book release came less than a year after he was sentenced to a 2-year house arrest on illegal drug use charges.



When media outlets contacted his reps to clarify details about his comeback, Yoochun's reps avoided questions on the topic, stating, "We're really busy right now, so we're unable to focus."



