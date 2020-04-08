Kim Jae Hwan to feature in MC Mong's upcoming track

Kim Jae Hwan will be featuring in MC Mong's upcoming track.



On April 8, reports revealed the former Wanna One member will be featured in MC Mong's song "Springlike Her Says She's Cold", which is dropping on the 10th. The collaboration track is the first release for MC Mong's 'Culture Collaboration Project - X by X', and along with Kim Jae Hwan's featuring, poet Lee Byung Yul participated in writing the lyrics.



As sole producer, MC Mong is said to have composed "Springlike Her Says She's Cold" around the theme of "lack."



Stay tuned for MC Mong and Kim Jae Hwan's new song!