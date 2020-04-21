Gong Yoo In talks to work with Bae Doo Na & Jung Woo Sung in 'Netflix' original series 'Ocean of Silence'

On April 21, a representative from Gong Yoo's agency Management Soop confirmed to media outlets that he is currently considering an offer for a new 'Netflix' original K-drama series, 'Ocean of Silence'.

Previously, 'Ocean of Silence' garnered attention after actor Jung Woo Sung joined the production not only as a featured actor, but also as a producer. The sci-fi thriller will tell the story of a future where earth has become desert lands, and a team of explorers are sent to the moon in order to obtain a sample of unknown substances.

Actress Bae Doo Na of 'Kingdom' is also in talks for the series as a member of the moon exploration team. If Gong Yoo accepts his offer, he'll play the role of the moon exploration team's leader as well as a trained soldier, Yoon Jae.

What do you think of the premise of 'Netflix' original series 'Ocean of Silence' so far?