Rain's agency warns fans regarding an imposter YouTube channel uploading his contents indirectly

On April 21, Sublime Artist Agency - a direct partner of singer/actor Rain's one-man agency Rain Company - released an official statement via SNS, warning fans of a false YouTube channel posing as Rain's official platform.

Sublime Artist Agency stated, "We have confirmed the existence of an imposter YouTube channel, posing as if it were an official platform and indirectly uploading Rain's personal contents, 'Let It Rain'. We would like to notify that the YouTube channel 'Let It Rain' is an imposter account, and has nothing to do with Sublime Artist Agency, or Rain. Furthermore, we would like to ask the individual who purposely created this channel in order to pose as Rain and cause confusion to fans, to kindly delete the channel and stop their actions."



Previously, Rain's new vlog series 'Let It Rain' was seen shared on a YouTube channel with the same name as the vlogs, 'Let It Rain'. Many fans suspected that the channel was Rain's official YouTube channel; however, Rain's side has now clarified that the singer/actor does not own an official YouTube platform.

Rain's official 'Let It Rain' vlog series will be released via Sublime Artist Agency's digital contents channel, 'OOTV'.

