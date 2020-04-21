April's Naeun shows her sophisticated side in 'Elle'

Rising idol-turned-actress April's Naeun decided to surprise readers with her sophisticated side, a completely opposite image from her previous acting roles!

Well-known for her usually lovely and feminine image during her drama roles, Naeun took on much more mature styles this time around for her solo pictorial with 'Elle' magazine. During her interview, she shared her affection toward acting by stating, "If I do a good job in my given role step by step, I think that I will be able to wear my given character as my own." She then named her character Yeo Joo Da from 'Extraordinary You' as her most memorable role so far. "Next time, I want to meet a tougher, wilder character."



Check out previews of April's Naeun in the May issue of 'Elle', below!