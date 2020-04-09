3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon receives criticism after putting Songdo penthouse up for sale

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon is receiving criticism after putting up her Songdo penthouse for sale.

According to a real estate company, Hyoyeon submitted her penthouse in a high-rise apartment in Songdo for sale in the amount of 3.7 billion Won ($3,053,284.40 USD) at the end of last month. The Girls' Generation member previously revealed the luxurious apartment on JTBC's 'Yurang Market', shocking viewers with the ocean view and modern interior.

However, there's now criticism saying Hyoyeon appeared on the show to advertise the property for the purpose of a future sale. She's said to have purchased the penthouse for 1.25 billion Won ($1,032,904.50 USD) in 2012 when the "smart city" of Songdo was still being built, and it's considered a highly desired property and location.

A real estate official stated, "There is the effect of the coronavirus, but it's likely to be sold at a high price because it was a star's house that appeared on TV. It's easy to drive to Yeouido, Ilsan, and Gangnam, and it's close to Incheon International Airport, making it a popular place for people who have to go overseas a lot."

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Hyoyeon
2 4,544 Share 75% Upvoted

3

Nicole33593,841 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Oh good grief, who cares. She can put up her own property for sale if she wants.

Share

1

TheHeretic6 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

She's actually receiving criticism for being wealthier than the critics. 😀

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER 'Remember' past moments in touching MV
5 hours ago   5   3,749
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
21 hours ago   10   12,484
Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
7 hours ago   0   2,331

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND