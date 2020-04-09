Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) admits to charges at 1st trial for DUI & attempt to conceal he was driving

Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) admitted to the charges of driving under the influence and attempting to conceal the DUI at his first trial.



NO:EL's trial was previously scheduled for February 27, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, his first trial was held at the Seoul Western District Court on April 9. When asked his profession by the court, he responded, "Freelancer." Prosecutors stated he hit a motorcycle while driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of 0.12 percent. He then asked his acquaintance to falsely claim he was the driver instead.



NO:EL's lawyer said on his behalf, "He acknowledges all the facts of the indictment. We do There is no additional evidence to submit, but we do have material to submit for the assessment of the case."



His next trial is scheduled for May 7 KST.



As previously reported, the rapper hit a motorcycle while driving his car under the influence. He attempted to cover up his crime by bribing the motorcycle driver with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD). NO:EL then lied to police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident, stating that another person had been driving. An anonymous person showed up to take the blame, but the rapper later denied he attempted to switch identities. NO:EL's father, Congressman Jang Jae Won of the Liberty Korea Party, also made a public apology on behalf of his son.