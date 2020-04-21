3

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE's Soojin seen looking visibly upset while hosting V Live stream after seeing malicious comments

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE's Soojin hosted a V Live on April 20th but unfortunately faced malicious comments during the live stream.

Towards the middle of her live broadcast, the popular idol started receiving a slew of hate comments and looked visibly taken aback as she repeated "I am dumbfounded" multiple times. 

Afterward, Soojin just stared at the screen sadly and was seen sighing. She then read one of the comments aloud that stated: "There's something on your face. Ugliness." Soojin then ended her broadcast although she started out happy and excited. 

Fans have been voicing their support for Soojin saying: 

"There were too many comments that went over the line."

"My heart hurt so much after watching Soojin's live."

"We're sorry on their behalf..."

"I think she ended the broadcast early because of the comments."

"What's wrong with people?"

Check out Soojin's live stream below. 

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Soojin
2 1,563 Share 60% Upvoted

0

LoveKpopfromAust1,600 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I feel terrible for her that a happy event can be soured by such negative people. It's truly difficult to grasp the mentality of these people that spread hate like this. I guess it tells you more about the person commenting and their own insecurities/shortcomings than anything else.

Share

0

diadems-1,770 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

After Sulli's suicide, I dont see any value in having celebrities read hate comments on live broadcast.
We've seen where this leads and yet they still do it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND