(G)I-DLE's Soojin seen looking visibly upset while hosting V Live stream after seeing malicious comments

(G)I-DLE's Soojin hosted a V Live on April 20th but unfortunately faced malicious comments during the live stream.

Towards the middle of her live broadcast, the popular idol started receiving a slew of hate comments and looked visibly taken aback as she repeated "I am dumbfounded" multiple times.

Afterward, Soojin just stared at the screen sadly and was seen sighing. She then read one of the comments aloud that stated: "There's something on your face. Ugliness." Soojin then ended her broadcast although she started out happy and excited.

Fans have been voicing their support for Soojin saying:

"There were too many comments that went over the line."

"My heart hurt so much after watching Soojin's live."

"We're sorry on their behalf..."

"I think she ended the broadcast early because of the comments."

"What's wrong with people?"

Check out Soojin's live stream below.

