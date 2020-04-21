Sleepy reveals that his family is in huge debt and talks openly about his struggles

Rapper Sleepy appeared as a guest on the April 21st broadcast of 'moneyroad' and shared his concerns regarding debt.

Sleepy announced that he started a one-person agency and got a business registration certificate. He stated: "I am promoting by myself without a manager. If I get calls to appear on shows, I say yes if my schedule works." However, Sleepy, unfortunately, does not have any programs of which he is a regular member and recently got fired by a show's youngest writer.

Sleepy also revealed that his personal loan debt is 10 million KRW (~8100 USD) while his parents' debts are in the billions KRW (hundreds of thousands USD), saying: "My father went bankrupt during the IMF crisis and left a huge debt. The Korea Technology Finance Corporation contacted me due to problems regarding debt and my mom also has a lot of debt after signing a solidarity guarantee. Everyone in my family has bad credit except me. I blocked my credit card so I don't also get bad credit."

Sleepy's struggles with money have been widely known, especially after ensuing in a legal battle with TS Entertainment but he is hustling hard through running his own Youtube channel