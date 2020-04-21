26

BTS's Jin past attempt at dyeing his hair and calling it a failure gains attention

BTS Jin's past attempt at dyeing his hair has attention once again due to a popular community forum post uploaded on April 20. 

The popular idol star had posted a picture of himself when he dyed his own hair in a hotel room last year the day before a concert in Japan. Along with the photo, he captioned: "I dyed my hair myself but failed." 

However, after seeing a few photos of the end result, fans thought it was far from a failure.

Fans were quick to point out that Jin looked flawless with his gorgeous purple hair, saying: 


"What failed?"

"Your face... your face is already a success."

"If that was a failure then I want to live my life full of failure."

"This was a failure? I thought it was really pretty."

"Really pretty! Not a failure at all."

"Seokjin... this is what I wanted."

nomanymore822
That hair color was so soo pretty *-* Seokjin ah TT

2

naazy
World. Wide. Handsome. That’s the comment

