Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of March 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of March 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Gaho - Start
|135,720,140
|2
|Zico - Any Song
|130,487,896
|3
|IU - I Give You My Heart
|101,307,301
|4
|BTS - ON
|100,862,302
|5
|Changmo - METEOR
|90,748,527
|6
|Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy
|89,931,531
|7
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
|85,321,076
|8
|Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond
|77,613,330
|9
|IU - Blueming
|75,225,873
|10
|IZ*ONE - FIESTA
|70,932,168
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|NCT 127 - Neo Zone
|723,150
|Dreamus, Caroline
|2
|Kang Daniel - CYAN
|254,569
|Sony Music
|3
|Suho - Self-Portrait
|213,280
|Dreamus
|4
|ITZY - IT'z ME
|126,240
|Dreamus
|5
|VICTON - Continuous
|87,971
|Kakao M
|6
|Ong Seong Wu - [LAYERS]
|66,573
|Kakao M
|7
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7
|64,192 (Total Sales: 4,179,035)
|Dreamus
|8
|IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ
|58,295 (Total Sales: 455,935)
|Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment
|9
|ASTRO - ONE&ONLY (Special Single Album)
|30,000
|Interpark
|10
|Sungjae - YOOK O'Clock
|26,172
|Kakao M
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
