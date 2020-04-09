12

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of March 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of March 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Gaho - Start135,720,140
2Zico - Any Song130,487,896
3IU - I Give You My Heart
101,307,301
4BTS - ON100,862,302
5Changmo - METEOR90,748,527
6Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy89,931,531
7Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers85,321,076
8Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond77,613,330
9IU - Blueming75,225,873
10IZ*ONE - FIESTA
70,932,168


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1NCT 127 - Neo Zone723,150Dreamus, Caroline
2Kang Daniel - CYAN254,569Sony Music
3Suho - Self-Portrait213,280Dreamus
4ITZY - IT'z ME126,240Dreamus
5VICTON - Continuous
87,971Kakao M
6Ong Seong Wu - [LAYERS]66,573Kakao M
7BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 764,192 (Total Sales: 4,179,035)Dreamus
8IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ58,295 (Total Sales: 455,935)Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment
9ASTRO - ONE&ONLY (Special Single Album)30,000Interpark
10Sungjae - YOOK O'Clock26,172Kakao M


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

