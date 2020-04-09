Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of March 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of March 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Gaho - Start 135,720,140 2 Zico - Any Song 130,487,896 3 IU - I Give You My Heart

101,307,301 4 BTS - ON 100,862,302 5 Changmo - METEOR 90,748,527 6 Kim Feel - Someday, That Boy 89,931,531 7 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers 85,321,076 8 Ha Hyun Woo - Diamond 77,613,330 9 IU - Blueming 75,225,873 10 IZ*ONE - FIESTA

70,932,168





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 NCT 127 - Neo Zone 723,150 Dreamus, Caroline 2 Kang Daniel - CYAN 254,569 Sony Music 3 Suho - Self-Portrait 213,280 Dreamus 4 ITZY - IT'z ME 126,240 Dreamus 5 VICTON - Continuous

87,971 Kakao M 6 Ong Seong Wu - [LAYERS] 66,573 Kakao M 7 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7 64,192 (Total Sales: 4,179,035) Dreamus 8 IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ 58,295 (Total Sales: 455,935) Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment 9 ASTRO - ONE&ONLY (Special Single Album) 30,000 Interpark 10 Sungjae - YOOK O'Clock 26,172 Kakao M





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.