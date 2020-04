Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam will be starring in the new tvN drama ‘The Moment’.

On April 9, it has been reported that the drama has begun filming. It will tell the tales of young adults chasing their dreams.

This will be Park Bo Gum’s return to the small screen in a year after filming ‘Boyfriend’ and Park So Dam’s first drama project in four years after filming ‘Cinderella and the Four Knights’.

The drama is set to air in the second half of 2020.