Fans LOL at how much Golden Child's Jangjun stands out in group photos from 'Road To Kingdom's press conference

Back on April 21, the contestants, hosts, and staff of Mnet's upcoming boy group survival program 'Road To Kingdom' attended an online press conference in light of the show's premiere.

All of the competing boy groups donned on crisp, sleek suits for the conference, maintaining the dramatic mood of 'Road To Kingdom'. However, one idol just couldn't contain his natural tendency to be noticeably energetic!

Can you find Golden Child's Jangjun in these photos below?

He's the second person from the bottom right corner! You can tell just how his enthusiasm is flowing out compared to everyone else.

Netizens commented, "I think this one's a little crazy... in a good way", "I didn't really know what he looked liked so I first looked at the photos like, well who is it but you can tell immediately kekekeke", "You can't help but love that one kekekeke, no matter who you stan", "I've seen so many other posts about him keke. I always look up the one where he falls on the slippery stage kekekeke", "It must be Woollim's tradition to have a crazy one in every group lol. Dongwoo in INFINITE, Mi Joo in Lovelyz, Jangjun in Golden Child...", "Everything I've ever seen involving this guy has been hilarious kekekeke", and more.

Will you be watching Golden Child on 'Road To Kingdom'?