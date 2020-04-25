Carats are in love after discovering that Seventeen Mingyu's pet dog has an Instagram

Earlier this week, Seventeen's Mingyu shared a photo of his family's second dog Bobpul for the first time publicly with fans! What do you think of Bobpul?

Many fans knew of Mingyu's family's first dog Aji (below), but the photo of Bobpul gave everyone quite a shock as they reacted with comments like, "Mingyu, you've been keeping such a precious Bobpul to yourself all this time!"

But shortly afterward, it didn't take long for fans to find out that Bobpul has actually been on Instagram since 2019!

Originally, Bobpul's Instagram was kept as a peaceful account with cute photos of Bobpul and minimum interactions with followers or other SNS users. However, word soon got around among Carats (Seventeen's official fan club) that Bobpul had an Instagram of his own, and his followers suddenly skyrocketed!

In response to his sudden increase in followers as well as comments on his posts, etc, Bobpul shared this photo and comment, below, "I was honestly just a little bit surprised (by all the followers), but everyone, goodnight. If I want to grow up into a giant Bichon I need to hurry up and go to bed."

You can follow Bobpul's very own Instagram account, below!