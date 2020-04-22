Park Yoochun goes to court for not paying damages to alleged sexual assault victim

Park Yoochun went to court for not paying damages to an alleged sexual assault victim.
On April 22, Yoochun appeared at the Uijeongbu District Court in Gyeonggi Province in a hat and mask. As he arrived shortly before his trial, it's reported he hurried to court and ignored questions from reporters.
In 2016, the former JYJ member filed a suit against the second woman 'A' who accused him of sexual assault for false accusations, but she was found not guilty. She then filed a 100 million Won ($81,145.12 USD) compensation suit against Yoochun, and the court awarded her 50 million Won ($40,572.56 USD) last year.
However, Yoochun did not pay for any damages, and 'A' filed to seize his assets.
In other news, Yoochun is currently receiving criticism for opening a paid fan club and selling photo books despite his retirement from entertainment last year after admitting to illegal drug use.
