GWSN have released a highlight preview for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'The Keys'!



Starting with their catchy electro-pop title track "Bazooka!" and moving on to the jazzy pop "Wonderboy, the Aerialist", retro pop track "Tweaks ~ Heavy Cloud But No Rain", and finishing up with the R&B genre "After the Bloom (Alone)", GWSN hinted at a mini album full of variety and style.





GWSN's full comeback with their new, upgraded image is set for this April 28 at 6 PM KST!