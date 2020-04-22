10

Natty releases debut teaser schedule for her 1st single

Natty has released a teaser schedule for her upcoming solo debut!

After building up a supportive fanbase for her appearance on survival programs like Mnet's 'Sixteen' and more, Natty will be making her long-awaited debut this May 7 at 6 PM KST with her 1st single. 

You can look forward to the main body of teasers for Natty's upcoming debut beginning on April 24 with a debut intro film, followed by various concept photos, MV teasers, and more. Furthermore, Natty will be airing her debut showcase on May 7 live via 'M2's official channel, greeting fans worldwide. 

Check out the full teaser schedule below. 

