MBLAQ's Mir & sister Go Eun Ah deny $8 million fortune rumors

MBLAQ's Mir and actress Go Eun Ah denied rumors about a $8 million fortune.

The brother-sister paid responded to questions from fans on Mir's official YouTube channel and addressed rumors saying their family owns 10 billion Won ($8,255,871 USD) in real estate. Netizens asked about the fortune, and both responded laughing, "It's not true."

Mir continued, "We filmed this just to let you know that those rumors are not true. We don't have 10 billion Won... If we had 10 billion Won..."

Watch the full clip below!


