Cha Eun Woo is a mixture of playful and sexy in 'Cartier' collaboration with 'Marie Claire'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has landed his first ever solo cover for a fashion magazine, for the May issue of 'Marie Claire'!

A chic collaboration with jewelry brand 'Cartier's signature collection 'Clash de Cartier', Cha Eun Woo's cover pictorial accentuated the concept of "duality". To depict the concept in his own way, the idol can be seen sporting edgy styles such as leathers and a stylish coat, while bringing out his playful side with his expressions and actions.

Look forward to more of Cha Eun Woo's 'Marie Claire' cover pictorial cuts via the magazine's official website and SNS.



