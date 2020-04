FANATICS has released a slew of teaser images for their comeback "VAVI GIRL".

The girls are keeping on with their barbie doll concept with bright colors, checkered outfits, and polka dots! Both group and individual teasers show the members' fresh starts with a new lineup and fun concept.

FANATICS' second mini-album 'Plus Two' will be released on May 4 at 6 PM KST.