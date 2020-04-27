AB6IX to celebrate one-year debut 'ABiversary' with special online fan meeting

AB6IX is celebrating their one-year debut anniversary with an online fan meeting!



Their agency Brand New Music announced that AB6IX's '1st ABiversary Fan Meeting & AB4U' would be held on May 22 at 8 PM KST and made available to their Naver V LIVE Fanship subscribers.





Fanship subscribers will be able to check out the broadcast not only in real time, but on demand later on on the site. Fans wanting to check out fan meeting can still sign up for AB6IX Fanship benefits from April 27 through May 22 on Naver V LIVE.



Meanwhile, AB6IX debuted on May 22, 2019 with their first single "Breathe," the title track on mini album 'B:COMPLETE.'