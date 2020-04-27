5

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

N.Flying to celebrate 5th anniversary with official lightstick

AKP STAFF

N.Flying is finally getting their official lightstick!

It's been 5 years since the band's debut, and the band has gone through a few member changes. First, Hweseung joined the group as a vocalist, then bassist Kwangjin left after controversies. Most recently, Dongsung joined the band as they needed a bassist after Kwangjin's leave. The changes have been well received by fans, who have stayed loyally by the band's side since debut.

Their love is finally being awarded as the band is finally getting their official lightstick. It seems to have some bits of N.Fie, N.Flying's official mascot penguin.

Check it out below.

  1. N.Flying
2 1,949 Share 63% Upvoted

0

kxk3,571 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

omg lightstick after 5 years maybe there is still hope for clc to get one too after all lmao

Share

0

thealigirl83,976 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

it's adorable

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
4 hours ago   12   7,109
ASTRO
ASTRO gets their own Twitter emoji
3 hours ago   3   5,473
NCT, NCT 127
NCT 127 to come back with 'Punch'
6 hours ago   18   18,069
Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
4 hours ago   12   7,109
ASTRO
ASTRO gets their own Twitter emoji
3 hours ago   3   5,473
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 days ago   35   88,575

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND