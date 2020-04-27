N.Flying to celebrate 5th anniversary with official lightstick

N.Flying is finally getting their official lightstick!

It's been 5 years since the band's debut, and the band has gone through a few member changes. First, Hweseung joined the group as a vocalist, then bassist Kwangjin left after controversies. Most recently, Dongsung joined the band as they needed a bassist after Kwangjin's leave. The changes have been well received by fans, who have stayed loyally by the band's side since debut.

Their love is finally being awarded as the band is finally getting their official lightstick. It seems to have some bits of N.Fie, N.Flying's official mascot penguin.

Check it out below.

