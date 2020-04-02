1

2AM's Jo Kwon shares how BTS' J-hope was involved in his voguing performance

2AM's Jo Kwon shared how BTS' J-hope was involved in his voguing performance back in 2012. 

On the April 4th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Jo Kwon shared he performed his voguing performance in 19cm(7.4 inches) killer heels with BTS' J-hope. He said, "When I released my solo album back in 2012, producer Bang Si Hyuk told me I should dance in killer heels. It was way ahead of time but I loved the idea so much. so I did voguing in 19cm killer heels. BTS' J-hope featured on that song. He was still a trainee when we performed together."   

Check out their original performance in the video below! 

  1. BTS
  2. j-hope
  3. 2AM
  4. Jo Kwon
guest_baby-1,496 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago
we stan both openly gay men

