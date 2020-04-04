4

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MCND reveals lyric teaser images for upcoming release 'Spring'

AKP STAFF

TOP Media's new rookie boy group MCND has dropped lyric teaser images for upcoming release "Spring". 

Back on March 29, MCND wrapped up their 5-week promotions for their debut mini-album, 'Into the Ice Age'. Now, the group is gearing up for their comeback with "Spring". Lyrics in the images below reads (literally translated), "Fly beyond the universe, right away, right now. Buckle up your seatbelt." , "Fly higher! Go higher!", "I'll safely take you to the destination. Welcome to my world.", respectively.  

Be ready to find out what MCND's "Spring" is, next week on April 9 at 6 PM KST!

