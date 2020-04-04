4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

WINNER's Song Min Ho reveals he wouldn't introduce younger sister to 11-year friend P.O.

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Song Min Ho revealed he wouldn't introduce his younger sister to his longtime friend P.O.

On the April 4th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', 11-year friends Song Min Ho and P.O. as well as 14-year Wooyoung and Jo Kwon featured as guests. When the 'Knowing Brothers' asked if they would introduce each other to their younger sisters, Song Min Ho hesitated, saying, "That's... I've been really happy these days, and the thought of that brings me down." P.O added, "If they want to date, then they can. I don't have a younger sister though. I'm an only child."


Wooyoung also said of Jo Kwon, "I think I'd introduce them. Jo Kwon's really kind and humble," while Jo Kwon said, "I don't think I'd introduce him to my younger sister. Of course, he's kind, very sincere, and very good to the people around him, but he's too popular."  

Are you surprised by their answers?

  1. Block B
  2. P.O.
  3. WINNER
  4. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  5. KNOWING BROTHERS
2 1,477 Share 80% Upvoted

0

1234xyz3,010 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

I'm not surprised

He didn't even want Jinu to get close with his sister when they went to his parents place 😂😂😂

Oh Mino~

Share

0

81024,143 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Mino so savage 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

JYP having 2 Yuna’s
16 hours ago   64   18,710
Suzy
Suzy is an effortless queen for GUESS Jeans
21 hours ago   2   4,388
misc.
JYPE teases 'Nizi Project' season 2
12 hours ago   20   5,903

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND