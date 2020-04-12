12-year-old minor arrested for helping run an illegal sexual Discord chat room

A twelve-year-old has been arrested for helping run a sexual Discord chat room. The Gyeonggi Northern District Police Agency has caught ten people who have distributed illegal pornographic material. Of the ten, eight were minors and one was only twelve years old.

College student 'A' was mainly responsible for distributing the materials. The police were able to catch the suspects through the Nth Telegram Room and the infamous Baksa Room. The college student and three others are facing charges for distributing illegal and explicit materials, and seven suspects will be charged for talking to visitors and selling access to illegal materials with prices ranging from 10,000 KRW to 30,000 KRW (8 to 24 USD).

The college student is currently imprisoned while the other nine suspects have been charged with criminal offenses. The police are also investigating 86 more individuals for similar crimes including distributing materials and buying them.