ITZY displayed their lovely charm for ELLE.
The group participated in shooting a video and photos featuring a gorgeous spring beauty look. All the members show off their flawless skin and softer visuals that are a nice contrast to their usual bold looks.
The beauty film from ELLE is titled 'L' and will be released towards the end of April. In the meantime, check out the photos below!
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
