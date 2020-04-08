8

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE

AKP STAFF

ITZY displayed their lovely charm for ELLE

The group participated in shooting a video and photos featuring a gorgeous spring beauty look. All the members show off their flawless skin and softer visuals that are a nice contrast to their usual bold looks.

The beauty film from ELLE is titled 'L' and will be released towards the end of April. In the meantime, check out the photos below!

  1. ITZY
2 1,405 Share 62% Upvoted

-6

seksyest-oppa-40 pts 55 minutes ago 1
55 minutes ago

They all still look average

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND