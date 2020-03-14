Wonder Girls' Lim writes letter to fans about public relationship & signing with Yubin's label

Wonder Girls' Lim shared a handwritten letter to fans about her public relationship with taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul as well as signing with Yubin's label rrr Entertainment.



On March 14, MBC's 'Real Love Story' confirmed Lim would be featuring on the show with her non-celebrity boyfriend, who she's been dating for 7 years, and she's since taken to Instagram to leave fans a letter. The letter says as follows:





"Hello, everyone! This is Lim.



How are you today? Today might just be another day, but it's a special day for me. I have news that I'd like to share with you.



Firstly, I'd like to reveal there is someone special I've been seeing, and thanks to MBC, our couple have been given the opportunity to join a program titled 'Real Love Story'. This feels surreal, but I'm also grateful to be in this position.



Secondly, I'd like to announced I've signed a contract with rrr Entertainment. I could not be more excited to be working with my good unni and CEO, Yubin.



I didn't mean to scare or surprise you, but I wanted to be the first one to share this news with my beloved fans. I promise not to fail you. Please look forward to my upcoming activities! In conclusion, I'll always remain your happy and bright maknae, Lim.



Thank you, and have a wonderful day!"





Yubin also commented on Lim's post, "I'll always be on your side."



Stay tuned for updates on Lim and all the former Wonder Girl members.

