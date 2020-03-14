Wonder Girls Lim's label confirms relationship with taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul & photos of date revealed

Former Wonder Girls member Lim's label has confirmed her relationship with extreme taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul.



As previously revealed, Lim was reported to be appearing on MBC's romantic variety show 'Real Love Story' with her non-celebrity boyfriend of 7 years. Her label has now confirmed the relationship, stating, "Hye Lim's boyfriend of 7 years is taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul. They met through an acquaintance, and they've been dating for a long time."



The label further stated, "You'll be able to see a more detailed story on MBC's variety show 'Real Love Story'." Photos of the couple on a sweet cafe date have also been posted online.



Congrats to the couple once again! Will you be watching 'Real Love Story'?