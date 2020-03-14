BTS drop intense choreography practice video for 'ON'

BTS have dropped an intense choreography practice video for "ON".



The dance practice above reveals BTS along with their entire troupe of marching band dancers. "ON" is the title song of BTS' latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and the lyrics detail the experiences and challenges faced by the group since their debut.



Watch BTS' "ON" choreography practice above, their 'Kinetic Manifesto' film here, and their music video here.