WINNER tickled fans with a super fun and quirky, "classic family photo" poster ahead of their comeback!

In the full family photo, the four WINNER members wear goofy smiles in matching white tees, jeans, and old-fashioned bowl cut hair styles, totally turning into four friendly brothers.

The poster indicates that WINNER will be dropping a pre-release single titled "Hold" this March 26 at 6 PM KST, before more news on their full comeback album. Can't wait!