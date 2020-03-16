Cha Eun Woo dons on bright spring colors for the cover of '@star1'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has turned into a handsome laundromat part-timer for the April cover of '@star1' magazine!

For this particular cover pictorial, Cha Eun Woo also worked with laundry company 'Cleantopia', for which he's currently active as the brand endorsement model.

In his interview, Cha Eun Woo shared his hopes for his team ASTRO with, "I want to continue promoting as a group consistently and embed the color of ASTRO in the minds of the public. I also want to maintain an even deeper and closer relationship with our fans."

You can find Cha Eun Woo's full cover pictorial plus interview in next month's issue of '@star1'!